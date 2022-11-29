Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 6,371 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 68.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 110.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.