Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 45,339 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $24.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.