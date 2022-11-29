Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

