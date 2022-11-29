Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 12,394 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 35.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Management by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ARES opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at $17,245,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

