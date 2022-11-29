Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 167,259 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 167,259 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

