Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 20,933 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,933 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

