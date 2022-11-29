Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,521 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $295.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.61. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

