Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 7,018 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after buying an additional 329,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,779,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.86.

LPLA opened at $234.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

