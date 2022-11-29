Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 7,390 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Stantec Trading Down 1.9 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

NYSE STN opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Stantec Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.