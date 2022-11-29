Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,744 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Accomplice Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $12,062,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11,997.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,547 and have sold 150,632 shares valued at $6,752,673. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of COIN opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $331.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.