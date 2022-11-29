Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

