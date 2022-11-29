Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Target Price at GBX 1,520.71

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,520.71 ($18.19).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Big Yellow Group

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch acquired 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($13.57) per share, with a total value of £249,480 ($298,456.75). Also, insider James Gibson acquired 25,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £250,119.52 ($299,221.82). Insiders purchased a total of 69,849 shares of company stock valued at $74,959,702 in the last quarter.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,104 ($13.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 286.46. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 938.50 ($11.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,098.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,240.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 22.30 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

