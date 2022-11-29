Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Southern Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a report issued on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SO. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

NYSE:SO opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

