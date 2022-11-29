Brokers Offer Predictions for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $69,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 344.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

