Brokers Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

