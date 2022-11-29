Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 2,416.7% in November

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 2,416.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunzl Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.28) to GBX 3,250 ($38.88) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,808.75.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.