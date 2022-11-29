Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$85.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Calian Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

CGY opened at C$64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$728.93 million and a PE ratio of 53.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.68. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$51.99 and a 52-week high of C$72.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at C$277,883.17.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

