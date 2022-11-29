Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after buying an additional 705,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

