Capital One Financial Comments on Antero Resources Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.82. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AR. TD Securities reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of AR opened at $35.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.