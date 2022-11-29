Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

