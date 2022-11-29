Capital One Financial Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 622,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1,481.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 1,709,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.