Capital One Financial Weighs in on Granite Ridge Resources, Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $8.91 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $14.00.
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.