Capital One Financial Weighs in on Granite Ridge Resources, Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $8.91 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $14.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

