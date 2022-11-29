Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centogene in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

