Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centogene in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.
Shares of CNTG stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.37.
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
