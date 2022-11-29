Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.42). The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of IPSC opened at $10.35 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

