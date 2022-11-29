Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 572 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13. The company has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

