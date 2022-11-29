Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,247,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $922,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

