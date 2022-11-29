Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

