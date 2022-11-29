Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 9,054 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Incyte by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

