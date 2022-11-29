Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,935,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $138.08.

