Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

FREL stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.