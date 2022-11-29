Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

