Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $147.86 and a 12 month high of $193.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61.

