Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,290,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.