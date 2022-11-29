Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

