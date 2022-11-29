Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,775 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

