Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,823 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

PXD opened at $245.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.