Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,289,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBH opened at $164.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $200.77.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.