Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 7,700 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 77.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

