Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,209 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $72.80.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

