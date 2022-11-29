Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 941 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

