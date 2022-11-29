Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

