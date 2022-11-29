Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,979 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,306,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 332,142 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,542,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.