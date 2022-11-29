Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,241 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

