Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 685 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

