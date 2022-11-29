Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after buying an additional 1,136,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after buying an additional 954,535 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.9 %

SWK stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

