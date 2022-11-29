Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 75,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

