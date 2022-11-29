Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCE. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 229.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 82,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCE stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

