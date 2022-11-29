Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

