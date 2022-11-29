Cetera Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,196,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMP opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

