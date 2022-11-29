Cetera Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

ILPT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.